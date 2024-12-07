A shocking incident has surfaced in Agra's Tajganj area, where a bride was brutally murdered just 13 days after her wedding. The victim, Priyanka, originally from Firozabad, had married Rohit recently. She was reportedly attacked with a sharp weapon, leading to her untimely death. The tragedy came to light when Priyanka's family was informed about her murder. Upon reaching the hospital's emergency ward, they were devastated to find her lifeless body on a stretcher. An FIR has been registered against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of killing her over dowry demands. Agra Shocker: Woman Abandons Newborn After Giving Birth Inside Waiting Room at Uttar Pradesh’s Agra Cantt Railway Station, Video Surfaces.

Newlywed Bride Attacked with Sharp Weapon and Murdered 13 Days After Wedding

आगरा के ताजगंज मे शादी के 13 वे दिन दुल्हन की धारदार हथियार से वार करके जान ले ली गई। हत्या का आरोप पति व अन्य ससुराल जनों पर हैं।फ़िरोज़ाबाद निवासी प्रियंका की शादी रोहित संग हुई थी। परिवार के लोगो को हत्या की खबर मिली तो अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड मे स्ट्रेचर पर बेटी की लाश… pic.twitter.com/l05ct6kheN — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) December 7, 2024

