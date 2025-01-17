In a tragic incident in Bandpura village of Agra’s Kheragarh area, a man fatally shot his partner’s 19-year-old daughter over an alleged love affair and then turned the gun on himself. Identified as Vinay Parmar, the man used a licensed pistol to commit the acts last evening on January 16, leaving both dead on the spot. Preliminary investigations suggest a love affair as the motive, though police are questioning family members for further clarity. A disturbing video circulating on social media shows the bodies lying in a pool of blood as a grieving woman wails amid gathered villagers. UP Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Hookah Bar Owner, 2 Others on New Year’s Eve in Gorakhpur.

Man Kills Partner's Daughter, Ends Life in Agra (Trigger Warning)

Man Kills Partner’s Daughter, Commits Suicide in UP’s Agra (Photo Credits: X/ @madanjournalist)

Farmer Shoots Girl Over Alleged Affair, Dies by Suicide in Bandpura Village

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

