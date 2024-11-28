Ahead of Hemant Soren’s swearing-in ceremony, over 5 lakh ghee laddus are being prepared in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, to celebrate the formation of the JMM-led INDIA bloc government on November 28. 50 mithaiwalas from Rajasthan have been enlisted to prepare a staggering 5 lakh 56 thousand laddus for the occasion. JMM Yuva District President Baban Rai emphasised that laddus are a traditional symbol of celebration in Indian culture. Rai further revealed that the decision to distribute laddus in every home of Kolhan was made following the overwhelming support from Jharkhand’s people during the election. The sweet treat will be shared across the region to mark this historic political milestone. Hemant Soren Swearing-In Ceremony: JMM Leader To Take Oath As Jharkhand CM Today; Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and Other INDIA Bloc Leaders Invited.

Jamshedpur, Jharkhand: 5 lakh 56 thousand ghee laddus are being prepared by 50 mithaiwalas from Rajasthan to celebrate the formation of INDI Alliance under the leadership of Hemant Soren JMM Yuva District President Baban Rai says, "In our country and society, any auspicious… pic.twitter.com/SDEjZc8gZ8 — IANS (@ians_india) November 28, 2024

