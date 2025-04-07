The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Ahmedabad and several parts of Gujarat as temperatures soar. On April 7, Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, marking a 3-degree Celsius rise from Thursday's 40 degrees Celsius. With dry, scorching conditions persisting, the IMD expects temperatures to rise further by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius over the next few days. The heatwave is expected to intensify in Kutch, Rajkot, and other districts, with severe conditions in Kutch on April 7. The ongoing heatwave is forecast to continue until April 9, bringing dangerous heat levels across the region. Citizens have been advised to take precautions as the mercury continues to climb, with maximum temperatures expected to remain between 40 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius in many areas. For real-time updates, check the Windy live tracker and stay indoors during peak afternoon hours. Weather Forecast Today, April 07: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

IMD Issues Heatwave Alert in Ahmedabad as Temperature Rises:

Sub-Divisionwise Weather warning for Heat Wave (07 April, 2025) Heat wave to severe Heat wave conditions very likely in some parts of Saurashtra & Kutch; in isolated pockets of Rajasthan; Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat Region.… pic.twitter.com/2dL26R0afh — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 7, 2025

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast April 7:

