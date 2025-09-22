A security scare unfolded on board Air India Express flight IX-1086 from Bengaluru to Varanasi on Monday, September 22, when a passenger allegedly tried to force open the cockpit door mid-air. The pilot refused entry, suspecting a hijack attempt, and immediately alerted the crew, who restrained the individual until the plane landed safely at Varanasi airport. The passenger, travelling with eight others, reportedly even entered the correct cockpit passcode but was denied access. Upon arrival, CISF personnel took the man and seven others into custody for questioning, as authorities investigate the incident. Air India Express confirmed that safety and security protocols were fully maintained throughout the flight. Air India Express Delhi-Indore Flight IX 1028 Carrying 161 Passengers Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Issue.

Passenger Tries to Force Cockpit Door on Flight IX-1086, 8 Arrested

Breaking & alarming : -An @AirIndiaX passenger tried to open cockpit door of Bengaluru - Varanasi flight IX-1086 today -He even punched right passcode, captain didn't open door, fearing a hijack -Passenger was flying w/ 8 others -All passengers handed over to @CISFHQrs ✈️ pic.twitter.com/RCP1GSueNE — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) September 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Tarun Shukla), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)