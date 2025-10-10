Air India flight AI-154, from Vienna to New Delhi, was diverted to Dubai on Thursday, October 9, due to a suspected technical issue. According to the airlines, passengers were informed about the flight stats and were provided with refreshments before the flight resumed at 8:45 AM after necessary checks. Air India spokesperson in a statement said, “AI-154 operating from Vienna to New Delhi on 9th October was diverted to Dubai to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Dubai and underwent necessary checks." Air India Flight AI 274 From Colombo to Chennai Suffers Bird Hit, Return Journey Cancelled.

Air India Flight AI-154 From Vienna to Delhi Encounters Technical Snag

“AI-154 operating from Vienna to New Delhi on 9th October was diverted to Dubai to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Dubai and underwent necessary checks. All passengers were kept informed of the delay, provided refreshments and the flight departed at… — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

