The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday directed all the airlines to deploy adequate manpower at check-in counters to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at the airports. The MoCA said that it has come to its notice that check-in counters at the counters are unmanned or inadequately manned during morning hours. It has also asked the airlines to place Real Time Data on their social media accounts regarding the waiting time at the entry gates of the airports. Civil Aviation Ministry Says Masks No More Compulsory During Air Travel.

Civil Aviation Ministry Directs Airlines To Deploy Adequate Manpower at Check-In Counters

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) directs all the airlines to deploy adequate manpower at check-in counters to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at the airports. pic.twitter.com/Q7tIbruxfr — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

