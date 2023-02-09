In an unfortunate incident, seven workers died due to suffocation while they were cleaning a large gas tank in an oil factory located at G Ragampeta in Peddadapuram mandal in Kakinada on Thursday morning. They were cleaning the gas tank in the Ambati Subbanna oil factory which had commenced operations a year ago. According to reports while those who inhaled the gas died of suffocation, one worker managed to escape. Rescue operations are underway and further information is awaited. Bihar: Driver Dies of Suffocation After Lighting Mosquito Coil While Sleeping in Car in Jamui (Watch Video).

Death Due to Suffocation in Kakinada:

