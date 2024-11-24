The Indian Army has launched a promotional video for the Army Day Parade 2025 at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. For the first time, Pune will host the annual parade on January 15, 2025. The video, featuring Bollywood stars R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh, received an enthusiastic response from the audience, which included film lovers, international delegates, and key industry figures. The stars lauded the bravery and dedication of Indian soldiers, urging citizens to attend this historic event. Army Day honours the sacrifices of India’s armed forces, and the parade serves as a grand tribute to their service. The event in Pune is expected to draw significant national attention. 55th International Film Festival of India Streaming: Here’s How You Can Watch Opening Ceremony of IFFI in Goa Online (Watch Video).

Indian Army Launches Promotional Video For Army Day Parade

#WATCH | The Indian Army launched a promotional video for the Army Day Parade at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Pune is set to create a historic moment on 15th January 2025 as it hosts the prestigious Army Day Parade for the first time: Ministry of… pic.twitter.com/JK4SrrUPSV — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2024

