India has reacted to the arrest of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Arsh Dalla in Canada, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating that they will follow up on an extradition request. In an update on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that Dalla, who is involved in over 50 criminal cases, was apprehended after a widespread media report. Dalla, a designated terrorist and proclaimed offender, has been linked to murders, extortion, and terror financing. Despite previous attempts to have him arrested, including a Red Corner Notice issued in 2022, Canada had earlier declined India’s request for his provisional arrest. However, with his recent arrest, Indian authorities are now pushing for his extradition to face justice. Who Is Arsh Dalla aka Arshdeep Singh? All About One of India’s Most Wanted Criminals Reportedly Arrested in Canada.

India to Follow Up on Extradition of Arsh Dalla

Our response to media queries regarding the arrest of a designated terrorist in Canada:https://t.co/c6CasRuteb pic.twitter.com/XfH4S5UzUr — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 14, 2024

