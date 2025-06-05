Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered devastating floods and landslides in Assam, claiming 19 lives—14 due to floods and 5 from landslides—according to the state government. Over 6.7 lakh people have been affected across multiple districts with Morigaon the worst-hit. Major rivers like the Brahmaputra, Barak, Kopili, and others are flowing above the danger level. With water levels rising steadily, new areas are being inundated, worsening the crisis and prompting rescue and relief efforts across the state. Northeast Floods and Landslides: PM Narendra Modi Assures All Possible Help and Support From Centre.

Assam Floods

