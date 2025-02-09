Delhi CM Atishi Marlena is set to resign today, February 9, at 11 AM at the LG Secretariat after AAP’s crushing defeat in the 2025 Assembly Elections. Despite retaining the Kalkaji seat with 52,154 votes against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, who secured 48,633 votes, AAP suffered a major setback, winning only 22 seats. The BJP swept the elections with 48 seats, ending its 27-year-long wait to reclaim Delhi. Atishi, who took over as CM on September 21, 2024, after Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation, will continue as Caretaker CM until the new government is formed. Atishi Dances, Celebrates Victory From Kalkaji Assembly Seat With Supporters Amid AAP's Debacle in Delhi Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

Atishi Marlena to Resign as Delhi CM Today

#BREAKING: Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi Marlena will submit her resignation at the LG Secretariat at 11 AM pic.twitter.com/mlt3TMg9CF — IANS (@ians_india) February 9, 2025

