Passengers travelling in the Mumbai Indore Avantika Express were in for a shock when rainwater started to leak out of the ACs inside the train's compartment. Multiple videos showing rainwater allegedly leaking into the AC compartment of the Avantika Express train have gone viral on social media. Soon #AvantikaExpress and #IndianRailway also started to trend on Twitter with netizens sharing videos showing the condition of the Mumbai Indore Avantika Express train. "Indian Railway has launched NEW SUITE COACH with open shower facility.," a user said while a second user wrote, "Who is responsible for the plight of Indian Railways?". A third user said that the shower facility is available even in AC class! Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, RJD Slam Modi Government Over Alleged Worsening Condition of Indian Railways, Say Condition of AC and Sleeper Coaches Worse Than General Compartments.

Indian Railway has launched NEW SUITE COACH with open shower facility. Indian railways are also discussing to provide shower gel, Shampoo & Bathrobe to the passengers in these trains. Modi !! Modi !! Modi 🙏🏻🙏🏻#AvantikaExpress #Mumbai #Indore #IndianRailways @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/TB2GevjYKl — Mahua Moitra Fans (@MahuaMoitraFans) June 25, 2023

