Today, March 11, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared Jammu and Kashmir-based Awami Action Committee (AAC) as an unlawful association with immediate effect. The Jammu and Kashmir-based Awami Action Committee has been declared unlawful association under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Home Ministry has banned AAC for the next five years. MHA alleged that members of AAC have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in the Union Territory. India, Bharat or Hindustan, Call It by Whichever Name You Prefer, Says Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Watch Video).

MHA Declares AAC Unlawful Association

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday declared Jammu and Kashmir-based Awami Action Committee (AAC) as an unlawful association with immediate effect under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and banned it for next five years alleging that its members have remained… pic.twitter.com/bXvhUbWsTu — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2025

