In a shocking incident in Odisha's Balangir district, a tribal woman was publicly raped and forced to eat feces. The woman was seen on video narrating the horrifying ordeal and has sparked outrage. Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators, with calls for swift justice by locals. Bhopal Rape Case: Accused Teacher Watched Porn Video Before Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl Student, Hundreds of Child Pornography Clips Found on His Mobile Phone.

Tribal Woman Raped in Balangir

An Upper Caste person publicly r@ped her and forced her to eat feces. She belongs to a Tribal community and is an orphan. 📍 This incident is from Balangir, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/FbLZRpCgyY — ZORO (@BroominsKaBaap) November 20, 2024

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

