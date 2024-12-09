A disturbing incident occurred on Saturday, December 7, at the Upper Primary School in Tikarhua village, located in the Subeha police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. Shakeel, a young man who had come to the school to file a complaint about a beating, was attacked by a teacher with a knife. The violent attack has sent shockwaves through the local community, causing widespread panic in the area. The police are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited. Barabanki Shocker: Worker Seen Spitting on Rotis at Roadside Hotel, Video Goes Viral.

Teacher Attacks Youth With Knife in Uttar Pradesh

यह सख्श एक शिक्षक है बाराबंकी में दबंग शिक्षक ने शिकायत करने गए परिजनों पर चाकू से किया हमला pic.twitter.com/8SYVh3C80l — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 8, 2024

