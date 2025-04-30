Basava Jayanti is a significant cultural and spiritual festival celebrated to honour the birth anniversary of Basavanna, a 12th century philosopher, social reformer, and the founder of the Lingayat faith. Basavanna is revered for his progressive ideas, poetry, and efforts to promote a casteless society rooted in equality, truth, and devotion to Lord Shiva. The festival typically falls in April or May, based on the Hindu calendar (the third day of Vaisakha month), and is especially observed in the Indian state of Karnataka, as well as in parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Basava Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30. To celebrate Basava Jayanti 2025, we bring you Basava Jayanti 2025 quotes, images, WhatsApp messages, sayings, wishes and HD wallpapers to mark the birth anniversary of Basavanna. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Basavanna’s teachings focused on spiritual democracy, where every individual could connect with God directly without the need for rituals or intermediaries. He advocated for Kayaka (work as worship) and Dasoha (sharing with others), and his philosophy emphasised compassion, simplicity, and ethical living. Through his Vachanas; short poetic verses written in Kannada; he spread messages of unity, equality, and justice, challenging rigid social norms, including the caste system and gender inequality. As you observe Basava Jayanti 2025, share these Basava Jayanti 2025 quotes, images, WhatsApp messages, sayings, wishes and HD wallpapers.

Basava Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Never Lose Heart While Pursuing the Path of Trust. Live a Principled Life.” Lord Basavanna.

Quote Reads: “Don’t Treat Me Like a Stranger. Regard Me As Thy Man Alone. Consider Me As None but Thy Son. O Lord, Kudala Sangama.” Lord Basavanna

Basava Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Live Morally. Do Not Aspire for Other’s Wealth, Women and God.” Lord Basavanna

Quote Reads: “My Actions Go One Way, Another Way My Speech! Look, Lord, There Is No Trace of Purity in Me! Where Action Fitting to the Word Is Found, There, Truly, Lord Kudala Sangama Dwells.” Lord Basavanna

Quote Reads: “Make Your Body the Temple of God.” Lord Basavanna

Basava Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, especially among Lingayats and followers of Basavanna’s teachings. On this day, processions featuring Basavanna’s portraits are carried through towns and villages. Religious events such as special pujas, discourses, Vachana recitations, and community service are organized in temples and cultural centres. Schools and organisations may also host essay competitions, plays, and speeches to educate people, especially the youth, about Basavanna’s contributions to society.

The essence of Basava Jayanti lies in reflecting upon and practicing the timeless values that Basavanna stood for equality, devotion, non-violence, and selfless service. In today’s world, his messages remain deeply relevant, inspiring individuals to live with integrity and compassion. The day serves not only as a celebration of a great leader’s birth but also as a call to embrace inclusivity, truth, and moral courage in everyday life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).