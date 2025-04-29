A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows a Central Railway motorman, also known as a train driver, of the Mumbai local train celebrating his retirement at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). In the viral clip, the motorman is seen dancing his heart out along with family and friends to the beats of drums on the CSMT premises. The video also shows a photographer capturing the motorman's farewell as the Mumbai local train driver retires after completing his service. The clip shared by the Instagram page "Tag Mumbai" is winning hearts online. According to the post, the motorman was known as the "Superman of the central route," as it is claimed that he helped Mumbaikars arrive on time for work and other things. "Thanks for your great service for mumbaikars," the caption read. Viral Video of ‘Dead Body Hand’ Hanging Out of Car Boot Creates Panic in Navi Mumbai, 4 Reel Makers Detained As Police Uncovers the Truth.

Heartwarming Video of Mumbai Local Train Motorman's Farewell Goes Viral

