The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years after an investigative committee found him guilty of intimidating wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha. The journalist allegedly intimidated Saha on WhatsApp after getting denied an interview. He won't be given media accreditation for home matches and also is barred from interviewing any registered players in India. Also, he would not be given access to any cricket facilities owned by the BCCI and the state associations for two years.

BCCI issues order to ban journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for intimidating cricketer Wriddhiman Saha. "...The BCCI Committee concluded that the actions by Majumdar were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation..," read the order. pic.twitter.com/tcUlHuBTZk — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

