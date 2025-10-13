A Bengaluru BMTC bus lost control near Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, October 13, around 11:40 AM after the driver suffered a sudden seizure, crashing into nine vehicles, including autorickshaws, cars, and bikes. The incident, captured on the bus’s CCTV, shows the driver convulsing before accidentally pressing the accelerator, while the conductor struggled to regain control. Reportedly, one auto driver sustained critical injuries, and the bus driver was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is now stable and recovering. Authorities confirmed the accident was caused by a medical emergency, ruling out negligence or mechanical failure, said reports. The Cubbon Park Traffic Police have taken the driver into custody for further investigation. Bengaluru Bus Fire: BMTC Driver’s Quick Thinking Saves 75 Passengers As Vehicle Catches Fire, Here’s How (Watch Video).
BMTC Bus Crashes into 9 Vehicles After Bus Driver Suffers Seizure
Suffered seizure* pic.twitter.com/TAT4acHjMs
— Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) October 12, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)