The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at two locations in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Bhopal terror funding case involving the proscribed organization, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) of Bangladesh. NIA officials said that the raids were aimed at exposing further links and conspiracies of the 10 accused who have already been arrested and charge-sheeted in the case by NIA Court, Bhopal. Six of the arrested accused are Bangladeshi nationals and are active JMB cadres. "They had entered India illegally, without any valid documents, and had acquired false/ forged Indian identity documents with the help of their sympathizers in India," NIA officials said. Terror Funding Case: Bhopal Court Sends Three to ATS Custody.

NIA Raids 2 Locations in Uttar Pradesh

