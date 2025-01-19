A traffic policeman in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal was caught on camera assaulting a man near the Governor’s convoy at Anand Nagar intersection. The viral video shows the constable shoving the man to the ground, kicking, and slapping him, sparking outrage on social media. The man reportedly stood close to the Z+ security convoy, despite warnings from the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Traffic ordered an investigation into the incident, with Additional DCP Vikram Raghuvanshi said that the strict security protocols was for the Governor’s motorcade. The ACP Traffic Police is reviewing CCTV footage and gathering statements to ascertain the facts. Authorities justified the action as a precaution against potential accidents but assured a thorough probe to determine accountability. Coimbatore: Cop Riding Bike Without Helmet Slaps Youth for Crossing Road While on Phone, CCTV Surfaces.

Traffic Policeman Brutally Assaults Man Near Governor’s Convoy in Bhopal

