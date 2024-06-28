Another bridge collapsed in Bihar on Friday, June 28. According to reports, an under-construction bridge came down crashing in Madhubani district of Bihar. This is fifth such in the past 15 days in Bihar. Videos from the spot showed the under-construction bridge breaking into two parts. RJD leader and former Deputy CM took a dig at CM Nitish Kumar-led government over the bridge collapse incidents. Bihar Bridge Collapse: Another Bridge Collapses in Kishanganj, Fourth Incident in Week (Watch Video).

Bihar Bridge Collapse

Four Bridge Collapse in 10 Days

बिहार के मधुबनी में निर्माणाधीन पुल गिर गया। बिहार में 10 दिन में 4 पुल गिर चुके हैं। pic.twitter.com/bjZBCYRxWL — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) June 28, 2024

Tejashwi Yadav Takes Dig

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)