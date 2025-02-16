Chaos unfolded shortly after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left an event in Buxar, as locals rushed to loot flower pots placed for decoration. The administration arranged hundreds of flower pots along the road outside the District Guest House to welcome him. Within seconds, the crowd took away hundreds of flower pots. Social media described the scene as frantic, with people scrambling to grab as many pots as possible once the chief minister's convoy departed. Nitish Kumar visited the Buxar Collectorate to assess development projects and conduct a meeting with senior officials from various departments. Bihar Bridge Collapse: Part of Under-Construction Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu Bridge Collapses in Samastipur, Video Surfaces.

Hundreds of Flower Pots Placed for Decoration Looted Within Seconds

As the Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, left, there was a rush to loot the flower pots. Within a few seconds, the local people took away hundreds of flower pots. #FlowerPots #NitishKumar #Bihar #FlowerPotLoot pic.twitter.com/vlqZxB0o2f — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 15, 2025

As soon as Bihar CM left, people took away the flower pots.🥲👏 pic.twitter.com/oN5FCSy6AS — Wellu (@Wellutwt) February 16, 2025

