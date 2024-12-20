In Sitamarhi, Bihar, an accused, Nitish (28), escaped from police lockup by breaking a ventilator. He was arrested on December 18 along with his girlfriend (24) after she accused him of having sex under the pretense of marriage. The woman alleged that their relationship started on social media 2.5 years ago and that Nitish repeatedly established physical relations with her, promising marriage. On December 17, he lured her to a hotel and fled when asked to marry her. She caught him with public help, leading to their detention. During custody, Nitish escaped. DSP Atanu Dutta confirmed a manhunt is underway, and action will follow after the woman’s parents arrive to record their statements. Bizarre Bihar News! Man in Saharsa Gets His Wife, a Mother of Three Kids Marry Her Boyfriend, Who Is Father of Two Children After Knowing About Their Love Affair, Video Goes Viral.

Accused Escapes Lockup in Bihar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)