Three persons suffered injuries after they were hit by a speeding car in Patna, Bihar on Friday. One of the injured is in critical condition. The mishap took place at around 9:44 pm on March 10. The injured were hospitalised and kept under observation. Meanwhile, the CCTV Ccof the accident has surfaced. Taking cognisance of the CCTV video, the cops have launched a probe. Surat Hit-and-Run Case: Video Clip Surfaces, Victim’s Body Dragged for 12 Kilometers.

Speeding Car Runs Over Three People

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)