In a surprising turn of events, a woman in Bihar's Arrah gave birth to quadruplets - all boys. As per the reports, Gyanati Devi, the 32-year-old wife of Bharat Yadav, a resident of Chhotki Nainijor village of Nainijor police station area of ​​Buxar district, was admitted to a private hospital in Arrah after suffering from labour pain. On Saturday, October 28, a cesarean operation was done on the woman, and she gave birth to four children. The doctors said that the mother and all four newborns were safe. Bihar Baby Girl Born With 4 Arms, 4 Legs and 2 Hearts in Chapra City, Photo of Newborn Goes Viral.

Woman Gives Birth to Quadruplets

