Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Saturday, November 18. During his address, PM Modi praised the resolution letter of the Bharatiya Janta Party and promised to provide a safe environment for the women in the state if elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections. “The BJP has issued a wonderful resolution letter in Rajasthan. BJP's resolve is to make Rajasthan the leading state of the country. BJP's resolve is to attack corruption strongly in Rajasthan. BJP's resolve is to create a safe environment for our sisters and daughters. We will do our best to fulfil the promises made by Rajasthan BJP. These promises made to you will definitely be fulfilled, this is also Modi's guarantee”, he said during the rally. Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to First-Time Voters in Madhya Pradesh, Urges Record Turnout for Chhattisgarh in Second Phase of Polling.

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

Rajasthan | The BJP has issued a wonderful resolution letter in Rajasthan. BJP's resolve is to make Rajasthan the leading state of the country. BJP's resolve is to attack corruption strongly in Rajasthan. BJP's resolve is to create a safe environment for our sisters and… pic.twitter.com/vx5e1syFFw — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

Rajasthan | Voting is going to take place in Rajasthan exactly a week from now. There is only one echo everywhere, this is the call of the people for the BJP government. Some people call themselves magicians here. Now the people of Rajasthan are telling them '3 December, Congress… pic.twitter.com/IJelzKrrTX — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

