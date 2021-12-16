BMC in a tweet informed that it has extended the hours of some CVCs till 10pm, enabling them to reach missed beneficiaries, as well as maximise administering of the second dose.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)