A tea stall owner in Gurugram was brutally attacked by a group of customers who refused to pay the full price for the tea they had ordered. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred Thursday evening at a roadside stall near Sector 14. The video of the incident shows miscreants brutally thrashing the stall owner. The police registered a case in connection with the incident. Gurugram Shocker: Friends Stab 21-Year-Old Youth to Death in Fight Over Love Affair in Ravi Nagar Area.

Brawl Over Tea in Gurugram

