The Calcutta High Court recently said that a wife imposing her friends and family on her husband by having them put up at his residence without his willingness would amount to cruelty. The appellant-husband had preferred the present appeal against a judgment and decree dismissing his suit for divorce, which was instituted on the ground of cruelty. The man and the woman had married under the Special Marriage Act in 2005 at Nabadwip in their matrimonial home. Post this, they shifted to Kolaghat at Mecheda, where the husband has quarters by dint of his service. In 2008, the appellant-husband filed a divorce suit, and later, the wife sent a complaint against the husband and his family by registered post to the Nabadwip Police Station. After hearing both sides, the court allowed the man's appeal and granted him decree of divorce. Kolkata Rape and Murder Case: Calcutta High Court Allows Sit-In Protest by Doctors’ Forum Seeking Justice for RG Kar Victim.

Couple Had Married Under the Special Marriage Act in 2005

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)