PM Narendra Modi Congratulates CBSE Class 12 Students for Successfully Passing in Exams, Read Tweets Below:

Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

To those who feel they could have worked harder or performed better, I want to say - learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you. Each of you is a powerhouse of talent. My best wishes always. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

The Batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances. The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

