CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and others died in a tragic chopper crash on Wednesday. An Indian Air Force Helicopter, IAF Mi-17V5, carrying CDS and other personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district. Several political leaders have expressed their condolences and grief over the fatal incident that caused the death of 13 people. Scroll down to check their messages.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Says 'Deeply Anguished':

Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

Rahul Gandhi Offers Condolences:

I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

Tweet By Home Minister Amit Shah:

I also express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other Armed Forces personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this tragic loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2021

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Grief:

Extremely tragic. God bless their soul https://t.co/k4MC1ehGtw — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)