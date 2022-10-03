The centre on Monday asked to print, television, digital news media, OTT platforms, and private satellite TV channels to refrain from running advertisements of betting sites. It is known that betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country. Porn Website Ban: 63 Pornographic Websites Blocked in India; Check Full List Here.

No Ads on Betting Sites:

Centre asks news websites, OTT platforms and private satellite TV channels to refrain from carrying advertisements of betting sites — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)