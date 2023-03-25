A day after Rahul Gandhi's suspension from the Lok Sabha due to his conviction in a 2019 defamation case, an old tweet by BJP leader and National Commission for Women member Khushbu Sundar has gone viral. In the tweet, the then-Congress spokesperson said, "Har #Modi ke aage #bhrashtachaar surname laga hua hai..toh baat ko no samjho..#Modi mutlab #bhrashtachaar..let's change the meaning of #Modi to corruption..suits better..#Nirav #Lalit #Namo = corruption.." Her remark is almost an exact replica of Rahul Gandhi's remark from 2019 for which he has been convicted for two years. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi was campaigning in Karnataka when he said, "I have a question. Why do all thieves have Modi in their names, whether it is Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi? We don’t know how many more such Modis will come out." Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: 'Fighting For Voice of India, Ready to Pay Any Price,' Tweets Former Congress President.

Check Out Old Tweet of Khushbu Sundar:

Screenshot of the Tweet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)