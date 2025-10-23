Massive crowds at Jalandhar railway station on October 22 created chaotic scenes as thousands of passengers rushed to board overcrowded Bihar-bound trains ahead of Chhath Puja. Videos circulating on social media showed people forcing open moving train doors, climbing onto roofs and entering through windows, while police struggled to control the surging rush despite heavy deployment. The incident occurred just days before the festival, celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Despite the Indian Railways operating over 5,000 special trains and establishing control “war rooms” at key stations, demand far exceeded capacity once again. Many passengers, desperate to reach home for the four-day festival beginning October 25, faced severe overcrowding and safety risks, exposing the recurring strain on India’s railway infrastructure during major festive travel periods. Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways To Run 1,500 Extra Trains in Next 5 Days To Clear Chhath Festive Rush.

Chhath Puja Rush Triggers Chaos at Jalandhar Railway Station

VIDEO | Punjab: Chaos at Jalandhar Railway Station as Chhath Puja rush peaks; RPF and GRP on high alert as passengers attempt to force open train doors.#ChhathPuja (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Qb8G9slvlh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2025

