Unknown miscreants allegedly vandalised Chhatrapati Shivaji’s statue on Saturday night in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. The Kanniyakumari SP Hari Kiran Prasad has registered a case against the miscreants as the figure was slightly damaged. The police have been instructed to maintain law and order. People in the area are protesting the vandalism and asking for immediate arrest. Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari, Case Registered.

Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Statue Vandalised

Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu | Chhatrapati Shivaji’s statue was allegedly vandalised by unknown miscreants in the Kanyakumari district late last night. We don't know whether it's vandalised or not. The statue was slightly damaged. We have registered a case and formed a team to find… pic.twitter.com/d76NGbMuOh — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

Protest Over Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Statue Vandalism

#WATCH | Protestors gather in Kanniyakumari district demanding the arrest of the miscreants who vandalised the Chhatrapati Shivaji’s statue in Vattavilai, Near Kulliturai, Kanniyakumari District. pic.twitter.com/zv5XP2hpHL — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

