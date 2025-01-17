A shocking incident of road accident has come to light from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, where a bus collided with a lorry near Gangasagaram. Several people were injured in the collision. According to news agency ANI, the travel bus overturned after colliding with the lorry on the Chittoor-Thatchur Highway. It is learned that the bus was en route to Trichy from Tirupati when the accident happened in the early hours. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Chittoor District Hospital. "Those critically injured were later moved to CMC Vellore for advanced treatment," Srinivas Rao (Inspector), Chittoor East circle police station said. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 30 Injured As 2 RTC Buses Collide in Chandragiri.

Several Injured After Bus Collides With Lorry Near Gangasagaram

