In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old tea shop owner from Pattambi, Kerala, lost his life in Coimbatore after his two-wheeler collided with an oncoming tipper truck. The accident occurred on a one-way road, where the man, identified as Mustafa, fell off his bike and was crushed under the truck’s rear wheel. The police rushed to the scene following the accident and recovered Mustafa’s body. It was then sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision and any possible negligence. Accident Caught on Camera in Coimbatore: 1 Killed, Another Hospitalised After Over-Speeding Bus Rams Into Them in Tamil Nadu; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Kerala Tea Shop Owner Crushed Under Tipper Truck's Rear Tyre

