During the lively tug-of-war event at Coimbatore’s Pongal festivities celebrating Makar Sankranti 2025, Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai nearly lost his balance when the rope snapped. A video of the incident quickly surfaced, showing Annamalai almost falling as the rope broke mid-game. Despite the mishap, the event continued with participants maintaining high spirits, reflecting the enthusiastic mood of the festive day. K Annamalai on Sandhya Theatre Incident: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Says 'Victimizing, Bullying Someone is Wrong' (Watch Video).

Annamalai Nearly Falls As Rope Breaks During Tug-of-War

