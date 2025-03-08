The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court recently said that compelling the wife to discontinue her studies or putting her in a position not to continue her studies amounts to mental cruelty and constitutes a ground for divorce under Section 13(1)(ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The court observed while granting divorce to a woman. The Madhya Pradesh HC also said that the family court ignored the fact that this was not a case where the woman was taking advantage of her own fault, but a case where she was sacrificing her dreams and career in the name of marital obligations. The high court also referred to Supreme Court's decision in Mohini Jain vs. State of Karnataka & others (1992) which recognized that "education is a facet of life" and is considered an integral part of "right to life" under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Married Woman Cannot Claim Consent Was Taken On False Promise To Marry, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court; Quashes Rape Case Against Man.

HC Grants Divorce To Woman

