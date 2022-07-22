Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate CBSE Class 12 students for successfully passing in exams. The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 on Friday. This year, 92.71 per cent children have passed in Class 12. Among them, 94.54 per cent are girls and 91.25 per cent are boys.

Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

