The Congress has hit back at the Bhartiya Janata Party and RSS as all four Shankaracharyas decided not to attend the Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony after getting attacked over boycotting the event. The Congress said that it is absolutely wrong to do politics over religious rituals. "All four Shankaracharyas have decided to not visit Ayodhya (for pranpratishtha of Ram Temple). But there is no outrage over this. Does this not hurt religion? We are not declining a visit (to Ayodhya). We are not going to the 22nd January event in Ayodhya that is being held in the presence of PM Modi and RSS chief. Shankaracharyas are not going to that event either. We don't want to be a part of the disgusting politics that is being done," Congress Chairperson Social Media and Digital Platforms Supriya Shrinate said. ‘Out and out Political Event’: Congress Slams BJP Over Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony (Watch Video).

Congress Hits Back at BJP and RSS

