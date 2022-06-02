Sonia Gandhi, Congress president, tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days ahead of the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. She developed mild fever & some symptoms said party leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday. Her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is, said Surjewala.

