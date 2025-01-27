A video of a couple romancing on a high-speed bike in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, sparking concerns over traffic safety and public decency. In the footage, which surfaced on January 27, the woman is seen sitting on the bike's tank, clinging to her boyfriend as he rides along Delhi Road. Passersby captured the incident, which is drawing attention for mocking traffic laws and public safety. Delhi Couple Romance on Bike: Police Catch Man After Video of Him Romancing, Performing Stunt With Girlfriend on Motorcycle in Vikaspuri Goes Viral.

Couple Romances on Bike in Moradabad, Video Goes Viral

The viral video is said to be from #Moradabad in #UttarPradesh. Where on #Delhi Road, a young man is riding his bike with his girlfriend sitting on the bike tank. #viralvideo #reelsvideo pic.twitter.com/x1LMBpXMWl — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 27, 2025

