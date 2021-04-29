COVID-19 Vaccination In India: Govt Issues Video Tutorial For People Facing Difficulty To Register Though CoWin For Getting Coronavirus Vaccine Jab:

Having difficulties in registering yourself for COVID-19 vaccination through the CoWIN portal? We have you covered! Watch this quick tutorial on how one can register on CoWIN platform after visiting https://t.co/G4e2WYecyx. #LargestVaccineDrive #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_India pic.twitter.com/spqb053AbY — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 29, 2021

