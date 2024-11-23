A passenger’s life was saved due to the timely intervention of TTEs Rajiv Kumar and Manmohan Kumar aboard the Amrapali Express (15708) near Chhapra station. The passenger, traveling in the general coach from Amritsar to Hajipur, suddenly collapsed. Hearing the distressed cries of a woman accompanying the passenger, the TTEs rushed to the scene. They immediately administered CPR and mouth-to-mouth oxygen support, stabilizing the passenger within five minutes. The incident was reported to the Varanasi control room, and a medical team attended the passenger at Chhapra Junction. After first aid, the passenger was safely sent to Hajipur with family. The TTEs’ swift actions were widely praised by passengers and railway authorities for their life-saving efforts. Uttar Pradesh Cop Saves Life of Elderly Man Who Suffered Heart Attack by Performing CPR Inside Agra Cantt Police Station (Watch Video.

TTE Heroes Save Passenger’s Life Aboard Amrapali Express Near Chhapra

