The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is unlikely to intensify into a cyclonic storm (Cyclone Fengal), the Indian Meteorological Department said on Friday, November 29. The deep depression is very likely to weaken into a depression on November 30. "It (deep depression) is very likely to move northwestwards and maintain its intensity of deep depression till 29th November. Continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry around morning of 30th November as a depression with a wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph," the IMD said in its latest weather forecast. Meanwhile, an "Orange" alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu capital Chennai with forecast of moderate rainfall as well as thunderstorm and lightning. Cyclone Fengal Live Tracker Map on Windy: Check Real-Time Status.

IMD Latest Update on Cyclone Fengal

Deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal The Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 9 Kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 28th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 10.1°N… pic.twitter.com/fWrHcATwJS — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 28, 2024

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Chennai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)