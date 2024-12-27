In a bizarre incident in Karnataka, 12 chickens in Hadige village, Sakleshpur, reportedly died under mysterious circumstances and were seen emitting flames from their mouths when their bodies were pressed. A viral video shows the lifeless chickens with smoke rising from their bodies, and a person demonstrating the phenomenon by pressing a chicken’s abdomen, allegedly causing fire to emerge. The incident occurred on December 18, with the chickens belonging to a villager named Ravi. Local reports suggest that the cause of death and the strange occurrences remain unknown. Ravi has called on authorities to investigate the matter. The authenticity of the video, widely circulated online, has not been verified. Authorities are yet to provide clarity on the phenomenon. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Sparks Controversy After Attending Public Event in Shimla With ‘Wild Chicken’ on Menu Served to Guests (Watch Video).

Chicken or Dragons?

Chicken are mysteriously dying, and their dead bodies are emitting fire (in Sakaleeshpur Indian village) Debate below - Real or CGI? 🤔🔥 https://t.co/NaQT6mvx2J — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 26, 2024

