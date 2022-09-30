A minor student was stabbed to death by his schoolmate in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area police said on Friday. The juvenile had purchased a button-actuated knife online for the crime. On Thursday, police got a PCR call regarding the incident in Adarsh Nagar, police said. The teenager, a resident of Burari, had received multiple stab injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, she said. Kochi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death for Questioning Misbehaviour With Woman During DJ Party

Check Tweet:

Delhi | A student was stabbed to death by another student in the PS Adarsh Nagar area. Case was filed, CCTV checked, 5 juveniles involved were apprehended from Lal Bagh. Weapon of offence, a button knife which was purchased online, also recovered. Further investigation underway — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

